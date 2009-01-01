Home | News | General | Super Falcons reach FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout rounds without kicking a ball

- FIFA Women’s World Cup actions saw Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualified for the last 16 rounds of on Thursday night, June 20

- First-timers Chile could only beat Thailand 2-0 after missing a spot-kick in the last group game

- Nigeria will now tackle Germany Saturday, June 22, at Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualified for the last 16 rounds of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday night, without kicking a ball.

However, the 11-time African champions claimed the last third- best placed team after Chile could only beat Thailand 2-0, a result that saw the South American nation bow out of the tournament.

READ ALSO: Brown Ideye seals 1-year deal with Greek side Aris FC

Chile took the lead through an own goal by Thailand’s goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing and in the 80th minute Maria Urrutia doubled their lead with a header.

In the 85th minute, Chile where handed a lifeline by a VAR assisted penalty, but Lara could only find the bar from six yards as scores remained 2-0.

Despite other late chances Chile failed to get the all-important third goal to guarantee their progress to the knockout rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

The result means the South American nation are out of the tournament as Nigeria will now claim the spot and square up with Germany in a last 16 clash on June 22, at Stade des Alpes, Grenoble.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Super Falcons squad members took to dancing and singing after their chances of reaching the last 16 round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France received a major boost on Wednesday, June 19.

The Falcons, who are yet to know their qualification fate were excited seeing England’s Lionesses beat Japan 2-0, alongside Argentina’s 3-3 comeback draw against Scotland after going down 3-0.

The 11-time African champions are now hopeful of grabbing one of the two remaining spots for third-placed teams.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...