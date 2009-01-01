South African music duo, Mafikizolo end marriage

Popular South African music duo ‘ Mafikizolo’ have put an end to their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for over 15 years, have decided to go their separate ways.

In an extensive Instagram post, which featured snaps of Nhlanhla and her soon-to-be ex-husband TK, whose full name is Thembinkosi, Nhlanhla thanked him for the “support” they had “given each other over the years” while raising their children.

“We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children,” the 41-year-old captioned her post.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from family and friends. At this stage we would like to appeal for privacy, particularly for the sake of our children.”



The pair who have three sons together, are yet to reveal the reasons behind their “tough but amicable decision” to bring their union to an end.

Their decision to end their fifteen-year marriage has triggered diverse reactions from their fans.

Mafikizolo is a South African singing duo consisting of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza. They are multiple times winners of the South African Music Award, including the awards for Best Duo or Group of the Year.

They came into the scene in 1997 as a kwaito group with their late member Tebogo Madingoane, who died on the 14th of February in 2004, when they released their self titled album. They released their 1999 album titled Music Revolution before releasing the direction-giving Gate Crushers in 2000 which included their hits Looto and Majika.

After a near-fatal crash that left Nhlanhla Nciza hospitalised for a while, they released their critically acclaimed album Sibongile (2002) featuring the hit single Ndihamba Nawe which is still relevant many years later.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW