Buhari warned against appointing ex-governor as minister





President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to consider former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar for any ministerial or political appointment.





A civil society group, Coalition against Financial Crimes and Injustice (CFCI), gave the advice yesterday at a press briefing in Bauchi.





According to the chairman of the group, Alhaji Bibi Dogo, by appointing people facing allegations of corruption, the image of the Buhari administration as being intolerant of corruption would be dented.





He alleged that the ex-governor was a nemesis to the progress and development of Bauchi state when he ruled the state for four years without completing any single project despite the billions of naira he collected from the federation account.

He, therefore, prayed that Buhari shouldn’t consider nominating the former governor as a member of his yet to be constituted cabinet or for any other political appointment.





“We are giving this advice because our organization believes in the administration of Buhari whose track record is fighting corruption, corrupt practices and entrenching truth, honesty and integrity. We advise that the President should appoint his cabinet in a manner that will ensure they do not become liabilities to the government or dent his impeccable image,” Dogo said.





He implored the President to be circumspect in appointing ex-governor Abubakar as minister so as not to appear insensitive to the people and counter-productive in the eyes of Nigerians.





“By allowing him to acquire afresh political power from the back door as minister,” Dogo said may not augur well for the people of Bauchi state who voted him out of power due to non-performance.





He further declared that appointing the former governor could hurt Buhari’s next level agenda.





“I served in the transition committee and it is on record that Governor Abubakar left Bauchi with over N137 billion debts,” Dogo‎ alleged.

