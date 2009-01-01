PDP pegs Kogi, Bayelsa guber election forms at N21m, higher than 2019 presidential forms





Ahead of the forthcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pegged the purchase of its governorship elections forms at N21m.





Rising from its 86th Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, PDP pegged the nomination at N20 million and the expression of interest form at N1 million.





Speaking after the meeting, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained that the party decided to increase the price of forms because the cost of conducting primary election was very high.





He, however, assured that the party would conduct a free, fair and credible primary in Bayelsa and Kogi states to produce credible candidates in the coming months.





“The return of expression of interest/nomination forms would commence on Monday, June 24 and close on Wednesday, July 24 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja,” he added.





Also, a document signed by PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (RTD) disclosed that sales and return of expression of interest/nomination forms would commence on Monday, June 24 and close Wednesday, July 24 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.





PDP had sold its presidential nomination and expression of interest form for the 2019 presidential election at N2 million and N10 million respectively making a total of N12 million, while that of governorship was sold for N1 million and N5 million, making a total of N6 million.

