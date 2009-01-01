Home | News | General | Elder statesman Balarabe Musa identifies 3 reasons former president shunned June 12 celebration

- Balarabe Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna, says former presidents may have shunned the democracy day celebrations because of fear

- Musa recalls how President Buhari vowed to name and shame all those behind massive corruption in the country

- The elder statesman adds that the former presidents could have shunned the event because they are not comfortable with Buhari's style

Balarabe Musa, an elder statesman in Nigeria, has identified fear as one of the reasons former presidents of the country may have shunned the June 12, democracy day celebrations held recently.

Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna state, said in an interview with Vanguard that the former presidents may have been frightened by the way President Muhammadu Buhari went about the celebrations and what he said two days to the event.

The politician, who, however, said he was not excited with the speech the president presented during the ceremony, added that the former presidents could be afraid that they might be indicted if Buhari decides to investigate the circumstances that led to the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election and other issues surrounding it.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

“Well, it could be for two reasons. First, President Buhari may have threatened them though he does not have the capacity to carry it out.

“For instance, if he takes the recognition of June 12, further by investigating it, they could be afraid because they may be involved in the annulment. It was a military affair and most of them held sensitive positions then that could implicate them.

“Secondly, two days before June 12, celebration, President Buhari made a very vital statement. He said his government would name and shame all those behind the disabling level of corruption, stealing and waste of resources,” he said.

The former governor argued that former presidents were responsible for the disabling level of corruption the country is facing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He added: “Military brought the disabling level of corruption since they took over and it has affected governance so they are afraid of Buhari. He could deal with them for being behind this disabling level of corruption.”

He added that a third reason could be that the former presidents are not happy with the administration of President Buhari and, as a result, do not want to identify with him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that foremost playwright and Nobel Prize winner, Prof Wole Soyinka, stated that he would not participate in the June 12 democracy day celebrations as he condemned the conduct of the 2019 elections in an essay made available to newsmen.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

How Nigeria's democracy has fared in the last 20 years - Jega, Ezekwesili | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...