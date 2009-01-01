Home | News | General | Crisis hits Bauchi House of Assembly as security agents fire tear gas, disperse APC lawmakers

- APC lawmakers have rejected the emergence of Abubakar Suleiman Ningi as speaker of Bauchi state House of Assembly

- The lawmakers later decided to conduct their own inauguration and elected Kawuwa Shehu Damina

- The session was disrupted as security agents fired tear gas and dispersed the lawmakers

There was pandemonium on Thursday, June 20, when the security agents fired tear gas to disperse 20 lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the election of speaker and deputy speaker at the premises of the Bauchi state House of Assembly.

This came after twenty lawmakers who rejected the emergence of Abubakar Suleiman Ningi as speaker of the 9th assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the lawmaker later decided to conduct their own inauguration and elected Kawuwa Shehu Damina as speaker and Tukur Ahmed, the member representing Toro constituency as deputy speaker.

READ ALSO: Bandits give conditions for ceasefire

The session was disrupted as security agents fired tear gas and dispersed the lawmakers.

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Abubakar Y. Suleiman, the lawmaker representing Ningi central constituency at the state house was elected by 11 out of 31 members as the speaker of the state’s 9th assembly.

According to the news outlet, he was nominated by Babayo Muhammad representing Hardawa constituency and Jamilu Umar Dahiru, representing Bauchi central constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

They were seconded by Bakoji Aliyu Bobo, the member representing Chiroma constituency. At the sitting, Ahmed Kawule, the member representing Zungur Galambi constituency was also elected as deputy speaker after he was nominated by Babayo Muhammad, and seconded by member representing Lere Bula, Muhammad Lumo.

However, the election was rejected by lawmakers loyal to former governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar who were not at the Assembly complex during the election and inauguration.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

What has changed in Nigeria since the last election? | Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...