We‘ll resist Fulani vigilantes in Igboland - Ohanaeze warns Miyetti Allah

- Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to resist the proposal calling for the establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilante in the south east

- The group accused the herdsmen in the region of violating Igbo women in their farms, among other crimes

- John Nwodo said establishing such vigilante will turn the herdsmen into an army of occupation and invite unavoidable confrontations with our youths

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that all attempt to establish the Fulani Youth Vigilante in Igboland will be resisted.

Reacting to the proposal made by the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the establishment of the vigilante group, the national president of Ohanaeze, John Nwodo, Ndigbo will resist the proposal.

Vanguard reports that Nwodo accused the herdsmen in the region of violating Igbo women in their farms, among other crimes.

He said that should such request be granted the herdsmen, it will spell doom for Igboland.

Nwodo said: “Ohanaeze vehemently opposes any attempt by Miyetti Allah to establish any form of vigilante group in Igboland."

“These are people who have ravaged our farms, raped our women and slaughtered their husbands. As at today, they technically enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution. They freely display AK-47 rifles not permitted to be used by civilians.

“Extending this measure to them will turn them into an army of occupation and invite unavoidable confrontations with our youths. We will resist such a policy with every might available to us," Nwodo said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the leadership of MACBAN on Thursday, June 20, proposed the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi for the 2023 presidency.

MACBAN leadership during the South East Security Summit in Enugu said Umahi is the next president of Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023.

Speaking at the summit, the national president of MACBAN, Muhammadu Kirowa said the governor as the chairman of the Southeast Governors' Forum was able to ensure civility between herdsmen and their respective hosts in the south east.

