Home | News | General | Barcelona finally land Dutch-League defender on a 2-year deal

- Mike van Beijnen becomes the latest player to join the Barcelona family

- The 20-year-old signed two year deal and a buyout clause of about £89m has been placed on him

- van Beijnen was also a target for PSV Eindhoven and Willem II this summer

Spanish league champions Barcelona have completed the signing of Mike van Beijnen from Dutch League side NAC Breda on a two year deal.

The 20-year-old joins the Catalans as a free agent and the club have immediately placed an £89 million buyout clause in his contract.

He will join Barca's reserve team and his performances will determine if he gets a contract extension at the Camp Nou beyond 2021.

READ ALSO: Petr Cech becomes Chelsea's new technical and performance advisor

The duo of Eredivisie clubs PSV Eindhoven and Willem II were also interested in the defender but the player preferred Barca instead.

According to the Mirror, Van Beijnen's transfer to the Camp Nou has sparked up reactions with some claiming he is the son of new Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong's agent Ali Dursun.

The defender will try to force his way into Barca's first team next season by showing his quality in the club's team B, which finished eighth in the Segunda Division B last season.

Meanwhile, the club, after signing the star confirmed on their official website that: "Mike van Beijnen signed his contract with FC Barcelona this Thursday afternoon at the Ciutat Esportiva training ground in the presence of director Silvio Elías, head of professional youth football, together with Josep Segura, sports manager for football, and José Mari Bakero and Guillermo Amor, who are in charge of the youth setup at the club," it read.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

They further stated that: "The right back, who has previously played for NAC Breda, PSV Eindhoven and Willem II put pen to paper for the next two seasons, though to 2021.

"He arrives as a free agent and his buyout clause has been set at 100 million euros. He successfully passed the routine medical checks with the club medical services."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona are interested in the signing of Paris-Saint-Germain star Neymar this summer and it could cost them three players to bring the Brazilian back.

Since last two seasons when Neymar left Barcelona, he has continuously been linked with a return to the Spanish La Liga with Real Madrid said to be interested at a point.

And according to GloboEsporte in Neymar's native Brazil, they reported that Paris-Saint-Germain are close to an exchange deal with Barcelona on Neymar.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

John Obi Mikel reveals what Super Eagles must do before Afcon 2019 - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...