To celebrate birthday big boy Mompha acquires McLaren 'flying car' (photos, video)

- Instagram big boy, Mompha, recently clocked a year older

- To celebrate, the millionaire had a good time with friends at a club

- As part of the celebration, Mompha has reportedly gifted himself a McLaren flying car

- The celebrant shared photos and videos of the machine on his social media page

Nigerian big boy Ismaila Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, has clocked a year older. The day was obviously a good one for him as he was spotted having a swell time with friends at a club.

Mompha was surrounded by bottles of wine as well as lovely money-themed birthday cakes. See the video below:

However, that seems to have been just the tip of the iceberg. The big boy revealed on his Instagram page that he has acquired a McLaren flying car.

Mompha explained that he acquired the powerful machine as a birthday gift to himself.

See photos and videos of the orange ride below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mompha bragged about his wealth on social media, claiming he drives a Rolls Royce in the morning and a Range Rover in the afternoon.

Mompha who owns a Nigerian Bureau De Change showed his Rolls Royce Wraith and his Range Rover Autobiography on his Instagram story. He noted that he drives the Rolls Royce in the morning while the Range Rover is driven in the afternoon.

