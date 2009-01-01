Home | News | General | Breaking: PDP finally unveils Reps minority leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s caucus at the House of Representatives has finally elected one of its members, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, as the minority leader in the House, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had put pressure on the immediate former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to be the minority leader in the 9th National Assembly.

It was learnt that the delay in coming up with the list of principal officers in the House was due to the fact that the former speaker from Bauchi northeast, was being persuaded to take the position.

The national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and members of the NWC reportedly met on Wednesday, June 19, with the party's caucus in the House where decision on the list would be finalised and a letter sent to speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to read when the House reconvenes on Tuesday, July 2.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the senator representing Abia south at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, became the minority leader of the ninth Senate.

It was reported that he emerged at an ongoing meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Maitama residence of the national chairman, Uche Secondus.

