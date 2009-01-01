Home | News | General | Major General Ezugwu becomes new DG of DICON

- Major General Victor Ezugwu is now the new director general of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria

- Major General Victor Ezugwu took over from Major General Bamidele Ogunkale

- General Ogunkale says he made series of personal sacrifices in his deliberate efforts to take DICON to an enviable height

Major General Victor Ezugwu has taken over from Major General Bamidele Ogunkale as the new director general of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Speaking at the handing and taking over ceremony at DICON headquarters Kaduna, the outgoing DG, General Ogunkale, said he made series of personal sacrifices in his deliberate efforts to take DICON to an enviable height.

According to General Ogunkale, when he assumed office as DICON DG, the level of efficiency of most of the machines at the Ordnance Factory were rated below 10 percent which implied dim hope for resumption of production activities, Daily Trust reports.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo urges FG to sign continental free trade agreement

Legit.ng gathers that Ogunkale said that with unwavering commitment with the management team, the efficiency level of the machines was raised to 90 percent bench mark.

In his own remark, General Ezugwu said: “My tour of duty in DICON will be focusing majorly on local contents. I believe Nigeria has vast human and material resources which if well harnessed we can push our foreign partners or suppliers out of business in the country’s huge market.”

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing DG for the good leadership quality he had shown while he served and leaving DICON better than he met it.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng the Nigerian Army on Monday April 29, inaugurated a platform, tagged `Nigerian Army Secured Information Platform (NASIP)’ for

Speaking during the occasion, the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, said that the platform would initially accommodate 350 users, but would be expanded to accommodate more in the second phase.

Buratai said the platform, with a storage capacity of 500 terabytes and backup storage of 112 terabytes, would have its server located in the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC).

He said that major requirement that was considered before the acquisition of the platform was security and speed among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buratai said that all the army social media accounts could be accessed through the platform.

He said: "This platform is able to provide secure emailing with end-to-end encryption functions within customised web domain and revolutionary integration with text, voice and video chat and conferencing."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...