Why Obasanjo, IBB, Jonathan were absent during June 12 celebration





Balarabe Musa, Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, and former Governor of Kaduna State, has adduced two reasons why former presidents and heads of state were absent at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration in Abuja.





Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Yakubu Gowon, Babangida, among others were not present at the event.





Obasanjo, however, claimed that he was not invited for the national event.





Reacting to their absence, Musa said the former presidents may have been frightened by the way President Muhammadu Buhari went about the celebrations and what he said few days to the event.

The elder statesman stated that the former leaders could be afraid that they might be indicted if Buhari had decided to investigate circumstances surrounding the June 12, 1993 election.





Speaking with Vanguard, Musa said: “Well, it could be for two reasons. First, President Buhari may have threatened them though he does not have the capacity to carry it out.





“For instance, if he takes the recognition of June 12, further by investigating it, they could be afraid because they may be involved in the annulment. It was a military affair and most of them held sensitive positions then that could implicate them.





“Secondly, two days before June 12, celebration, President Buhari made a very vital statement. He said his government would name and shame all those behind the disabling level of corruption, stealing and waste of resources.”

