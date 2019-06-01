Home | News | General | Magu reveals latest strategy corrupt persons use to launder money, sponsor terrorism
Magu reveals latest strategy corrupt persons use to launder money, sponsor terrorism
- 1 hour ago
- 2
- 0
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has described Designated Non-Financial Institutions (DNFIs) as safe havens for money-laundering activities.
The commission’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, reported Magu as stating this at a workshop organised to sensitise Non-Profit Organisations, NPOs, NAN reports.
The workshop, organised by the EFCC in collaboration with Space for Change, had “Effective Implementation and Regulations of AML/CFT within the NPO Sector” as theme.
Magu was represented by Director, Special Control against Money Laundering Unit of the commission, Mr Francis Usani.
According to him, criminals have now turned their focus on the DNFIs sector to perpetrate money-laundering and terrorism financing.
He said that the vulnerability of DFNIs in developed and developing economies to the scourge of money laundering and terrorism financing had encouraged the perpetuation of the vice.
“Money-laundering and terrorism-financing will continue to thrive, especially with criminals continuously discovering new methods of exploiting the vulnerability of DFNIs and the legal systems.
“The DNFIs have been identified as the most vulnerable sector in money-laundering and terrorism-financing because criminals no longer use the conventional financial systems like banks, to launder their ill-gotten wealth,” he said.
The acting chairman urged non-profit organisations to be conscious of their obligations and responsibilities under the Nigerian AML/CFT regime and develop a culture of compliance with its measures.
Executive Director, Space for Change, Mrs Victoria Ohaeri, posited that non-profit organisations believed that compliance to money-laundering/terrorism-financing was important to their work, and “to the entire sector and for the betterment of the country.”
“Civil Society Organisations are a major ally of the government in the fight against money-laundering and terrorism-financing.
“We are willing to cooperate, comply, engage and at the same time we are also concerned about the space which we operate, in ensuring that due compliance is done without adding additional burden in the work we do.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 77 of 77