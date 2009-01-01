Lawan sacrificed competence on the altar of politics -CUPP on Adedayo





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has criticised Senate President Ahmad Lawan, for reversing the appointment of Festus Adedayo.





Lawan had appointed the columnist as his special adviser on media but he withdrew the appointment of Adedayo following protests by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





They had cited some articles in which the columnist criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and some of his policies.





In a statement by Imo Ugochinyere, its spokesman, CUPP alleged that Lawan “sacrificed competence on the altar of halleluyah politics” by bowing to pressure.





CUPP said the action of the senate president has proved that the senate under his leadership will be an extension of “Buhari-led executive arm of government”.





“We note that immediately the appointment of this cerebral media practitioner was announced, Buhari government’s kitchen members, Buhari Presidency supporters, some social media warriors on the payroll of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Presidency went into overdrive and started mounting pressure, faulting the well-deserved appointment,” the statement read.





“Their grouse was that the celebrated columnist had many times penned pieces that were critical of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the head of the executive arm of government and so cannot be allowed to work with the head of the parliament.





“It is surprising, to say the least, that the head of another arm of government (Senate President Ahmad Lawan) succumbed to the pressure from Aso Rock and that of the paid social media warriors and quickly withdrew Dr. Adedayo’s nomination just for not being a stooge of the executive arm of government.





“Opposition political parties view this development as primitive, show of intolerance and sacrifice of competence on the altar of Halleluyah politics.





“Senator Lawan has, by this singular act, proved Nigerians right that the Senate under his leadership will be an annex of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of government.”





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW