Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko give couple goals in new video

The name of young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has been on the lips of most Nigerians following her relationship with 59-year-old politician, Ned Nwoko.
The film star was hush-hush about her relationship with the much older man till they made their first public appearance together and eventually got married.
Despite making things official, the actress has not been one to flaunt her hubby on her social media pages, until recently.
In a video shared on Regina’s Instagram story, she was spotted hugging and laughing with her husband.
The romantic moment #NedNwoko passionately kissed #ReginaDaniels
