Army meeting spiritual needs of troops, says Buratai

The Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, on Thursday, said the Nigerian Army was concerned with the spiritual needs and well-being of troops, both within and outside the conflict areas.

The army chief noted that the “spiritual aspects of troops and their families” were being accorded the desired priority, as this would enhance the discharge of the military’s constitutional roles.

Buratai stated this at Rukuba Barracks, Jos, Plateau State while opening a remodeled All Saints Military Protestant Church at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment.

Buratai was represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Maj.-Gen Nuhu Angbazo, according to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, on Thursday.



Buratai said, “Under my leadership, the Nigerian Army is fully aware and concerned with the importance of spiritual aspects of troops and their families which is being accorded the desired priority because it is key to achieving my vision of having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“Consequently, deliberate efforts have been taken to ensure maximum attention is given to places of worship in all Nigerian Army Barracks across the nation, especially in this period when the nation is facing numerous security challenges.

“The Nigerian Army, being at the forefront in combating them, requires that more attention be focused on the spiritual formation and well-being of our troops in or out of conflict arenas.”

