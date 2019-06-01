Nigeria Immigration announces date for rollout of 10-year passport (See prices)





The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will on June 25, 2019, roll out the enhanced 10-year validity e-passport at the Ikoyi Passport office, Lagos.





NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, made this known in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday.





James said in view of the exercise, the service would shut down the existing payment platform, to pave way for the new one.





“Hence, the Ikoyi Passport office will only attend to passport applications for the enhanced e-Passport effective from the stated date.

“All pending applications in Ikoyi will be processed before the roll-out date.





“Alausa and FESTAC Passport offices will continue to issue the existing e-passport for applicants desirous of same,” he said.





NIS had on April 29, commenced issuance of the new 10-year validity enhanced passport booklet.





The 64-page 10-year standard passport costs N70,000, while the 32-page five-year standard passport costs N25,000.





The 64-page five-year standard passport goes for N35,000, while the 32-page five-year official passport costs N15,000.

