Gov. Ihedioha names rapper, Naeto C special assistant

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has appointed Naetochukwu Chikwe, popularly known as Naeto C, as his Special Assistant on Lagos Liaison.





Naeto C is the son of Ambassador Mrs Kema Chikwe and Nze Herbert Chikwe, and had some hit songs like ‘Kini big deal, to his credit.





Kema, a Board of Trustees member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), served as Nigeria’s minister of Transport from 1999 – 2001 and the minister of Aviation from 2001 – 2003.





Kema also served as the Nigerian ambassador to Ireland in 2009 and PDP National Woman Leader as well as Chairman of JAMB.

The 37 years rapper was born in Houston, Texas but had his basic education in Nigeria.





He studied at The State University of New York College (SUNY) located in Old Westbury and later moved to George Washington University (GWU) where he graduated with a degree in Biology in 2004.





2010, he got an MSc at the University of Dundee in Scotland, majoring in Energy Studies.





Naeto C is married to Nicole Chikwe, the daughter of Chief Jerry Chukwueke and both have three kids.





The rapper has four albums to his name – U Know My “P, Super C Season, Day 1, and Festival. He released his debut album in 2008, his second studio album was released in 2011 while the last two dropped in 2015.





The P has two nominations and three awards to his name.





In 2012, he was nominated for the “Artiste of the Year” at The Headies while his album Super C Season was nominated for “Album of the Year” at The Headies in the same year. Naeto C won the “Best New Musician” at MTV Africa Music Awards held in 2008 and the “Best New Artist” at the MTV Africa Music Awards held in 2009.





His video was also voted Video of the Year at Channel O Music Video Awards in 2009.

