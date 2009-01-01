We reject PDP’s brand of democracy, says APC on legislative crisis in Edo, Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the inauguration of the state assemblies in Edo and Bauchi.





In a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, national publicity secretary, the party described the inauguration as “a joke and embarrassment” to democracy.





Nine Edo lawmakers said to be loyal to Godwin Obaseki, the governor, had edged out their colleagues by taking oath of office “secretly”, while in Bauchi, two speakers emerged after different elections.





The APC, therefore, called on Obaseki, its member, and Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, to issue ” a proper letter of proclamation for lawful” inauguration of the state assemblies and election of their presiding officers in a transparent manner.





“The All Progressives Congress (APC) condemns the charade being presented as the inauguration of new State Houses of Assembly in Edo and Bauchi,” the statement read.





“We viewed this illegality with shock and disappointment. As a party that has made a commitment to change, we strongly reject any attempt to take recourse to brigandage of the past, when democratic practices were defined by the inordinate whims of people in power. Democracy must be governed by the rule of law.





“A situation where 11 lawmakers in the 31-member Bauchi State House of Assembly and nine lawmakers in the 24-member Edo State House of Assembly were secretly ‘inaugurated’ and purportedly ‘elected’ principal officers behind closed doors is a joke and an embarrassment.





“It is an unfortunate reminder of PDP’s queer brand of democracy. Practices like this are unacceptable under APC-led administration. As a party that is committed to higher ideals, we would use all democratic means necessary to ensure the right thing is done.





“Perhaps the actors in the inauguration sham in Edo and Bauchi States need to be reminded of the recent and widely-commended election of presiding officers in the newly-inaugurated 9th National Assembly. Our party has set new standards in party politics by upstaging the rule of force, while upholding the rule of law.





“We, therefore, call on the Governors of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to urgently do the needful by issuing a proper letter of proclamation to allow for the lawful inauguration of the respective state House of Assembly and subsequent election of presiding officers in a transparent manner.”





