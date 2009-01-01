Home | News | General | Breaking: 1 dead, 8 reportedly missing as gunmen attack Zamfara

- Suspected gunmen reportedly attacked a village in Zamfara state

- One person was reportedly killed in the attack while eight others were injured

- The village head is also one of those abducted by the suspected gunmen

One person has reportedly been killed while eight others allegedly abducted after suspected gunmen launched an attack in Yan’Kaba village in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

According to Channels TV, the attack was carried out on Friday, June 21.

Alhaji Buhari Ammani who is the village head is reportedly one of those abducted by the gunmen.

Abdullahi Isah who is the chairman of the local government confirmed the incident saying the gunmen launched the attack in the early hours of the morning.

It was reported that a search and rescue team has condoned the village.

Meanwhile, bandits in Zamfara have given conditions for laying down their arms; one of them being that extra-judicial killings of Fulani, especially in local markets, should be halted.

The disclosure was made by the state’s commissioner of police, Usman Nagoggo, during a meeting with vigilantes and volunteers popularly known as Yan Sakai on Thursday, June 20.

Legit.ng gathers that the bandits are also demanding that they be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation.

According to Nagoggo, the armed men had been contacted by authorities, and they gave the assurance that they would stop the carnage in the state, only on conditions.

