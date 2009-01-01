Home | News | General | Good news as foreign university announces low fees for Nigerian students

The University of Botswana has announced that undergraduate and graduate students from Nigeria will pay low school fees.

Daily Trust reports that The Vice Chancellor, Professor David Norris at a press conference on the university’s forthcoming career fair exhibition in Abuja on Friday, June 21.

He said the university “aspires to be a leading centre of academic excellence in Africa and the world through educating students from all over the continent for the global marked.”

He said more students from Nigeria will be admitted and that “prospective candidates would pay in-state tuition rates paid by the locals instead of exorbitant rates paid by international students.

The vice chancellor also said all Nigerian students would also have their accommodations on campus.

He said: “The institution would promote collaborative research among academic scholars in the Nigerian universities as well as staff and students exchange.

“The University will promote dual programs and supervision of postgraduate students, cultural and other bilateral Unions.”

He added that “the university realizes that in the context of globalization, it is important to create a highly diversified student and staff population for effective training of graduates who would serve not only the needs of Africa, but the world as a whole.”

Meanwhile, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) dismissed its visiting Nigerian lecturer, Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara, following certain “inciting” comments he made.

In a video that has gone viral, Prof. Nwagbara was captured advising the Nigerian community in Ghana to devise strategies that will destroy Ghana’s international image.

He accused Ghanaians of being part of the reason why Nigeria has a bad image, saying it is time for Nigerians to also reciprocate.

Prof. Nwagbara was picked up on Tuesday, June 18 by the police over his inciting comments, but was later granted bail.

But in a new development, the University of Education has dismissed him, citing his inimical and unprofessional behaviour.

