Home | News | General | No immediate plan to ban almajiri system of education - Presidency

- Media report making the rounds that the FG had concluded plans to ban the almajiri system of education has been dismissed

- The presidency in dismissing the report said any necessary ban on almajiri would follow due process and consultation with relevant authorities

- Going further, the presidency said it has no plan to arrest parents for not sending their children to schools

The presidency on Friday, June 21, dismissed media report that the federal government had concluded arrangements to ban the Almajiri system of education.

The almajiri system of education is a form of Qur’anic learning system associated with begging on economic and religious grounds peculiar to some northern states.

READ ALSO: The north will produce next president in 2023 - Arewa youths leader Shettima

Malam Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, in a statement in Abuja, however, said that the prescription of the almajiri system had remained an objective of the Buhari administration.

”The presidency notes that while the Buhari administration is committed to free and compulsory education as a long-term objective of bringing to an end, the phenomenon of out-of-school children, any necessary ban on Almajiri would follow due process and consultation with relevant authorities.

”Indeed, the federal government wants a situation where every child of primary school age is in school rather than begging on the streets during school hours.

”At the same time, we don’t want to create panic or a backlash,” he said.

The presidential aide, therefore, frowned at reports that there were plans for massive arrest of parents who denied their children basic education, saying that such reports were definitely out of place.

”Things have to be done the right and considerate way.

”Free and compulsory primary school education is a requirement of the Nigerian constitution and any individual or group not in compliance with this is violating the law of the land and liable to be punished,” he said.

According to him, as many have stated in their views, the almajiri phenomenon represents a security challenge and a scar on the face of northern Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state expressed fears that the practice of begging by Almajiris expose them to dangerous habits which he says “will in turn, hurt us in near future.”

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

What is working well and what needs improvement in Nigeria? - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...