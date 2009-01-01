Home | News | General | Egypt beat Zimbabwe in AFCON 2019 opener as Salah fails to score

Mahmoud Trezeguet’s first half goal was all Egypt needed to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the opening game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday, June 21, at the Cairo International Stadium.

The encounter saw the home-side start brightly as they went in search of the opener.

But Zimbabwe’s shot-stopper Edmore Sibanda was on hand to keep out the pair of Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Alaa.

The Pharaohs continued to enjoy the early exchanges as Liverpool star Salah pulling the strings down the right flank.

The duo of Khama Billiat and Ovidy Karuu were the shinning light for the Warriors' going forward in the first half, with the Kaizer Chiefs forward coming close to breaking the deadlock seven minutes before the end of the first half, but Ahmed El-Shennawy was spot on to deny him in a one-on-one situation.

Moments later after Zimbabwe’s miss, the hosts nation went into the lead as Mohamed Trezeguet left two defenders stranded on his right before curling strike past a hapless Sibanda for AFCON 2019 opening goal.

In the second half, the Pharaohs continued from where they stopped in the first half, but Sibanda was on top of his game as he refused to be beaten again the second time as he parried Salah's effort in 66 minutes.

The Warriors on the other hand, continued to play second fiddle as the second half progressed, but they were always disappointing with their final pass and could not take advantage of numerous set-pieces.

In the 79th minute, Zimbabwe’s Evans Rusike replaced Mushekwi, with Talent Chawapiwa coming into the fray five minutes later.

However, the Warriors late fightback failed to yield dividend, with Egypt holding on to claim all three points in their opening Group A game, with the DR Congo and Uganda taking their turn on Saturday, June 22.

