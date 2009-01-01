Home | News | General | Nigerian singer sentenced to 2 years in jail for defaming Governor Ganduje in music single

-A singer based in the northern part of Nigeria has gotten himself into trouble for some disturbing lyrics in his song

-The young man was sentenced to two years in prison

-Reacting, the PMAN president noted that the association had no power over the court ruling

The singer identified as Mohammed Yusuf aka AGY, earned himself two years in prison for defaming the character of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, in a song that has since gone viral.

Yusuf was picked up by officers of the law on Monday, June 17, arraigned before Magistrate Court 72, presided over by Aminu Gabari.

In a summary trial that took place on Wednesday, June 19, the music star was found guilty by the court of three-count charges of releasing a music single without the due approval of the Kano State Censorship Board, releasing a music video without obtaining the same approval and defamation of the character of the incumbent governor of the state.

AGY was sentenced to six months each with an option of N50k fine each for count 1 and 2, while on the third count, he was sentenced to one year in prison without an option of fine.

His contentious lines went thus : "Kano governor has already turned blind, I swear what you did is hurting us, For lucre, governor is more than a thief. For lucre, governor can sell out Goggo."

Reacting to the development, Pretty Okafor, national president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), pointed out that the singer made a mistake by calling names in his song and as such the association had no power over the ruling of the court.

“There is a way you can sing about somebody without mentioning their name and the person will know you’re singing about them. What AGY did was very wrong. It’s defamation of character and PMAN doesn’t support such. He sang it to please his fans but who is inside jail now?,” he said.

