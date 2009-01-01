Home | News | General | The real reason Senate president reversed Adedayo's appointment - CUPP

- CUPP condemned the reversal of the appointment of Festus Adedado by Senate present, Ahmad Lawan

- The group said this showed the Senate is now an extension of the executive

- Imo Ugochinyere who is the spokesperson said the development is condemned by opposition parties

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has criticised Senate president, Ahmad Lawan for his reversal of the appointment of Festus Adedayo.

Adedayo was appointed special adviser to the Senate president on media and publicity but following criticism from supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his appointment was reversed.

READ ALSO: Samuel Kalu, Super Eagles winger suffered heart attack during AFCON 2019 training

TheCable reports that Imo Ugochinyere who is the spokesperson of CUPP said the action of the Senate president shows his leadership will be an extension of “Buhari-led executive arm of government”.

The statement reads:“We note that immediately the appointment of this cerebral media practitioner was announced, Buhari government’s kitchen members, Buhari Presidency supporters, some social media warriors on the payroll of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Presidency went into overdrive and started mounting pressure, faulting the well-deserved appointment.

“Their grouse was that the celebrated columnist had many times penned pieces that were critical of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the head of the executive arm of government and so cannot be allowed to work with the head of the parliament.

“It is surprising, to say the least, that the head of another arm of government (Senate President Ahmad Lawan) succumbed to the pressure from Aso Rock and that of the paid social media warriors and quickly withdrew Dr. Adedayo’s nomination just for not being a stooge of the executive arm of government.

“Opposition political parties view this development as primitive, show of intolerance and sacrifice of competence on the altar of Halleluyah politics.

“Senator Lawan has, by this singular act, proved Nigerians right that the Senate under his leadership will be an annex of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of government.”

Meanwhile, Lawan, Nigeria's Senate president, reappointed three media aides who served under his predecessor, Bukola Saraki.

Daily Trust, reports that the three media aides are Mohammed Isa, special assistant on media and publicity; Olu Onemola, special assistant on new media; and Tope Brown Olowoyeye, senior legislative aide on media and publicity (photographer).

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Legit.ng gathered that the three appointees all served in the same positions under Saraki.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

No lawmaker is in the House of Assembly for the people - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...