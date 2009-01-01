Home | News | General | Why I changed my mind 10 minutes to bombing Iran - Trump

- President Donald Trump called off a strike action against Iran 10 minutes before time

- Trump said he made the decision when he learnt that 150 people would probably die in the attack

- The U.S. president also insisted that Iran wiould not be allowed to have nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump of the United States of America on Friday, June 21, claimed that the US military was ready to strike against Iran on Thursday night until he called off the action 10 minutes before time.

The U.S. president on his Twitter handle said he arrived at the decision to call off the strike when he was told that about 150 people might die in the coordinated attack.

Going further, Trump insisted that Iran would not be allowed to have nuclear weapons which can be used against America or anywhere in the world.

"On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.

"I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!, Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Donald Trump sent out a strong warning to Iran saying it should never threaten the US again.

President Trump said that if Iran goes into a fight with the US, that would be the end of it (Iran).

