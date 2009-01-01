Home | News | General | Akwa Ibom: Nsima Ekere's petition amendment flops at tribunal

Efforts by Nsima Ekere and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace certain paragraphs in their petition failed at the Akwa Ibom state election petition tribunal on Friday, June 21.

The petitioners had trouble finalizing and filing their petition on time because most party agents refuse to testify as witnesses.

The tribunal also warned that there will be no further extension of time and every motion not heard soon will be entertained concurrently with the trial.

Counsel for the petitioners, Professor Chukwu, who stood in for his colleague, Okutekpa, pleaded with the tribunal 'for the sake of time' to admit the two motions seeking to amend their petition, even though they filed the motion on Monday, June 17 just three days before.

The move was, however, vehemently opposed by counsel to first respondent, Asam Asam SAN. According to him, the appeal was unacceptable.

“The motion is not ripe for hearing as we have just been served. The motion may look simple but therein lies the crux of this matter thus we need time to peruse it page by page. It can be taken later as we have not exhausted allotted time by the rule,” he said.

Lead counsel to second respondent, Uko Udom, also opposed the motion, stating that they have just recently been served. His position was shared by lead counsel to 3rd respondent, Offiong Offiong, citing the same reason.

Accordingly, the tribunal chairman asked counsels of both parties to agree on a date for consideration of the motion but Asam Asam SAN suggested that counsel to the petitioners give a date which will suit both sides so there'll be no further extension.

When they could not agree on a date, the tribunal reminded them that pre-hearing will not be extended consequently the motions should be heard on Monday June 24. This did not go down well with counsels due to engagements in other cases. Counsels they pleaded with the court to reconsider the date so that both parties can prepare aptly.

Eventually, the tribunal ruled on Thursday, July 4 as date to take both motions of petitioners and adjourned till then.

Meanwhile, a mild drama ensued in court when some candidates in the 2019 governorship election sought to join as co-respondents. The motion filed by counsel to the parties was rejected by counsels from both sides.

While Asam Asam SAN told the court that he lacks opinion on the request, Uko Udom Esq, counsel to 2nd respondent told the court that the request sought to trivialize serious legal proceedings of the tribunal and asked the court to dismiss it with a strong statement discouraging any further action by parties concerned.

On his part, counsel to petitioners, Prof. Ojukwu while opposing the request, told the court that since the counsel representing the parties was one of his students, he would refrain from inputting charges against him for the disruption.

Seemingly unfazed by these rebukes, counsel to the parties seeking to joining the matter, maintained that his clients were not just voters but candidates in the election as such the court should discountenance oppositions and grant his request.

The tribunal then drew his attention to the fact that he failed to include the 3rd respondent (INEC) on the cover of his motion and he did not state clearly on the cover of his motion whether he sought to join as petitioner or co-respondent. Based on these omissions, the tribunal dismissed his application as incompetent.

In a related development, a socio-political group Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM,) has accused the APC of deliberate attempts to delay the trial and distract the winners of the election.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, June 17 in Uyo, the leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam expressed worry over the antics of the opposition party.

He said: “The trial should have been a straight forward process. If you say the election was rigged, that results were misappropriated or there were irregularities, show proof. It is most uncalled for to hire revelers and brass band to disturb the tribunal in session.”

