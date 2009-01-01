Home | News | General | Breaking: Super Eagles star collapses during training ahead of Burundi AFCON clash

- Samuel Kalu was said to have collapsed during Super Eagles training on Friday

- The winger was perfecting his set-piece skills before the incident took place

- Kalu was however rushed to the hospital and he was told to take a lot of fluid

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu was said to have collapsed during the team's training ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations opening clash against Burundi on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux attacker was said to be perfecting his corner kick taking skills when he slumped.

However, reports from the Nigerian team camp confirms that the player was immediately rushed to the hospital and has been stabilised.

Goal.com reports that the Nigeria Football Federation media chief Demola Olajire confirmed the situation, but added that the Bordeaux winger has been advised to drink more water.

“I have been told Samuel Kalu has been stabilised. He was taken to hospital for tests and he is certified okay. He was dehydrated, they said. Told him he needs to be taking enough fluids,” Olaajire said.

Samuel Kalu has made just five appearances for the Eagles since making his debut in 2018 and has scored one goal in the process.

Nigeria begin their AFCON 2019 campaign against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday with the aim of winning their fourth title.

Nigeria begin their AFCON 2019 campaign against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday with the aim of winning their fourth title.

The Pharaohs suffered a 2-1 defeat in the final to Cameroon in the last edition of the championship staged in Gabon.

Egypt vs Zimbabwe AFCON opening game is set for kick off this evening 9pm Nigerian time at the Cairo International Stadium.

