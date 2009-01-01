I keep my private life private- D’banj

Celebrated pop star, D’banj has revealed that he keeps his private life from the public glare. The ace entertainer fondly called ‘Eja Nla’ also noted that it is difficult striking a balance between his music and marriage.

In a recent interview, he said: "It’s been very hard but the truth is one just has to understand what he/she is doing. When you see the actors or footballers in the club, they’re just normal people, but when the footballers put on their jersey and get on the field, they’re different people entirely

I was with Obafemi Martins in the club recently and he was just a normal person but when he wears the jersey, he’s a different person. So like I said, one just needs to understand what you do. As an entertainment person, it’s part of me. When I wear my costume as D’Banj, I get to entertain my people but then I’ve my privacy and if you check it properly for the last decade, even if I’m out there I keep my private life very private. If you know how to strike a balance and then God blesses you with the right wife that can understand then you’re good”, he said.



The award-winning former Don Jazzy business partner has been in the decade for more than a decade. Sharing the secret behind his relevance, he said: "I really don’t know, I just do what I do. But I think it’s just by doing what I know how to do best and being true to myself, being original. Also, believing in God and touching base with your foundation, where you’re coming from. For a very long time I’ve always tried to understand my calling, I think that’s one thing that has helped me to get to this level and it’s been an interesting ride.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW