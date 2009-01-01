Home | News | General | I called off Iran strike to avoid killing 150 people -Trump
My first assignment was killing a teacher and 3 friends -Arrested B’Haram commander
No harm should befall sacked Nigerian prof, UNILAG lecturers warn Ghanaian university

I called off Iran strike to avoid killing 150 people -Trump



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Donald Trump, US president, says he called off the airstrike against three Iranian targets with 10 minutes to spare after learning that it might kill as many as 150 people.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump accused the western Asian country of shooting down an unmanned drone flying in international waters on Monday.

He said military leaders met him about half an hour before the planned strike and he requested to know “how many people would be killed?”

Trump explained that the response would not have been “proportionate to shooting down of a US spy drone off the Iranian coast.


“On Monday they [Iran] shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not,” he wrote.

“….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!”

It remains unclear what Trump was referring to when he said new “sanctions are biting and more added on Thursday night.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 54 of 54