T.B. Joshua faces fresh hurdles as churches in Israel kick against scheduled visit, evangelism

These are not the best of times for Nigerian televangelist and founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua.

According to reports, many churches in the Israeli city of Nazareth, have kicked against the planned visit of the popular cleric.

According to an Israeli publication, Haaretz, Joshua’s planned visit has generated criticisms among residents and stakeholders, including church officials.

Joshua is scheduled to visit Nazareth ahead of his church’s event tagged the “Nazareth Meeting with TB Joshua,” holding on June 23 and June 24.



Some of the church leaders were quoted as saying the upcoming event is an “affront in the principles of Christianity”, asking residents to shun it.

“We beg you to not play in the hands of those organising this type of festival which is an affront to the principles of Christianity, and our national identity.

“We beg you not to play in the hands of those organizing this type of festival which is an affront to the principles of Christianity, and our national identity, and deals a blow to the social fabric of a city like Nazareth,” they wrote.

Church officials quoted passages from the New Testament, warning against false prophets, who seek to deceive with miracles.

The Hadash and Youth for Change parties in Nazareth were said to have also cited Joshua’s source of wealth as part of their concerns.

“We have asked to take an in-depth look at this issue, at why a city like Nazareth would receive such a person who is denied entry to many countries on grounds of criminal suspicions and given his links to the extreme right in Israel.

“What’s more, the man is known to have grown wealthy in a way that has raised many questions and therefore we view such a visit as an illegitimate step which contaminates the city and its historic heritage.

“And we absolutely reject the mayor’s claims that such an event would bring $1 million to the city and would see such a sum were it to actually materialise as an illegitimate contribution that would contaminate the city,” they reportedly said.

