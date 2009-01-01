Home | News | General | Meet Senegalese youngster who scored 29 goals in all competitions for Sevilla academy

- Ibrahima Sow, Senegalese youngster has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

- The 12-year-old has been in top scoring form for Sevilla U12 side all season long

- Sow joined Los Hispalenses from Malaga academy

Senegalese youngster Ibrahima Sow has attracting attention so much attention to himself recently owing to his goals-scoring skills and pace.

He is just 12 years old, who currently plays for Sevilla U12 team but his story is all over the internet.

The youngster, who joined Los Hispalenses from Malaga academy and he became an instant success for the club.

READ ALSO: Samuel Kalu recovers after collapsing during Super Eagles training in Alexandria

Pictures of Sow putting in a robust challenge on an opponent during a youth league match however surfaced on the internet earlier this month.

The youngster has netted 29 times in all competitions this season - a feat which stands him out from the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, his pace and power to dominate opponents, and his hold up play is second to none has been his major weapon in the game.

Sow has already made a name for himself in the game owing to his incredible goalscoring skills earning him praise and admiration.

He has since been likened to former Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona star, Zlatan Ibrahimovich, who also boasts of significant height and body stature.

The Senegalese has scored 29 goals across all competitions this season to earn the captain's armband, just months after joining Sevilla from Malaga.

At his tender age, Sow has become a constant thorn within his own Seville age group and opponents, thanks to his pace, strength and power.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

He is currently showcasing his immense talent at La Liga's Promises Santander tournament and was on target in his last outing against Real Betis.

On their official website, Sevilla have distinguished the youngster as "undoubtedly one of the shining stars of the tournament so far."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City defender, has penned a five-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.

According to the club’s official website, the 22-year-old defender will now remain at Etihad until 2024, just after a day City’s right-back Kyle Walker penned a two-year extension at the club.

The Ukraine international Zinchenko joined City in 2016 from FC Ufa and was shipped out on loan to PSV in the Netherlands before returning to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players? - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...