Just in: NIS orders return of declared lost, found Nigerian passports

The comptroller general, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has directed that all lost passports declared to the service if found, be returned for cancellation.

The Comptroller-General gave the directive in a statement by NIS public relations officer, Mr Sunday James.

According to him, continuous use of such passports contravenes Section 10(1a) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“The act states that a person who has, holds or is in unauthorised possession of more than one valid Standard Nigerian Passport, commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to imprisonment for a term of 10 years or a fine of two million Naira or both,” he said.

He, therefore, advised that such passports so declared, if found, must not be used for travel but submitted to the nearest Nigeria Immigration Service office for cancellation.

