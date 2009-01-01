Home | News | General | My first assignment was killing a teacher, 3 close friends - Arrested Boko Haram commander reveals

- Umar Abatcha, an arrested Boko Haram commander, says his first assignment was killing a teacher and three close friends

- The suspect was arrested after returning to Borno state from Lagos

- Abatcha also confessed to have taken part in many attacks on security locations in which military weapons were carted away

One Umar Abatcha, a Boko Haram commander who was arrested in Borno state in May 2019, has reportedly disclosed that his first assignment was killing a teacher and three of his close friends.

According to The Cable, the Borno state commissioner of police, Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed that Abatcha confessed to being a member of the terrorist sect after being grilled by detectives.

Legit.ng gathers that the suspect, after leaving the insurgents’ camp, escaped to Lagos. He, however, returned to Borno on May 13 and was subsequently arrested.

Aliyu stated that Abacha claimed he returned to Maiduguri, thinking he won’t be recognized by anyone.

He said the suspect claimed he was forced to pick arms to fight the military.

The CP further disclosed that Abatcha confessed to have taken part in many attacks on security locations in which military weapons were carted away.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police in Borno state arrested a notorious Boko Haram fighter who participated in various foreign operations. He was arrested alongside three other collaborators.

Mohammed Aliyu, the commissioner of police in Borno state, who disclosed during a press conference in Maiduguri, said the terrorists were arrested in Dikwa town of the state.

“Ali Ibrahim is a notorious Boko Haram fighter. He was arrested in Dikwa town. He has participated in several attacks in Cameron, Chad and Nigeria. We also arrested some Boko Haram collaborators, who usually buy cows from cattle rustlers,” the CP noted.

