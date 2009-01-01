Home | News | General | Gernot Rohr sends big message to Burundi ahead of 2019 AFCON tie with Super Eagles

- Gernot Rohr has explained that his players are ready to face any team in Egypt

- Super Eagles will on Saturday evening, June 22, tackle Burundi in their AFCON 2019 first game

- Rohr said winning the first game will give his men confidence in 2019 African Nations Cup

Gernot Rohr who is the handler of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has made it clear that his players are ready to face Burundi in their first game at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

After missing the last two editions of the Nations Cup, Nigeria make a return to the championship which they last won in 2013 under late Stephen Keshi.

Burundi are making their first appearance in the Nations Cup, and Gernot Rohr has explained that his men will not underrate them on Saturday, June 22.

“Beating Burundi in the first game will help stabilize the team.

“But we are aware that at this point, every team wants to establish its supremacy in the first game and so Burundi will not be an easy task.

“We are ready to face any opponent in Egypt. My major target now is to get the team to work as a unit and be psychologically prepared to win the first game against Burundi.

“Winning the first game is very important for the Eagles because it would instill more confidence in the players,'' Gernot Rohr explained according to Complete Sports.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria's Super Eagles kick off their campaign for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday, June 22.

The three time African champions will be hoping they can announce their return with a good performance having missed out of the last two editions.

Nigeria emerged victorious in South Africa in 2013 against all odds under late coach Stephen Keshi, and they head into this tournament in Egypt as one of the favorites.

