Don't marry men who don't show financial commitment - Bishop Abioye advises single women (video)

- Bishop David Abioye of Winner Chapel has advised single women to stay away from mean with no financial committment

- The bishop said marrying such men is high unsafe for any woman

- Abioye said the place of financial commitment in marriage is very significant

Any kind of relationship needs the equal inputs of both partner to create situation where each complement the other

It is no wonder therefore that a bishop in Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, David Abioye, has advised women not to settle for men with a low sense of financial responsibility.

In his sermon to the congregation, the senior pastor emphaised the pace of financial responsibility in relationship and how it is very significant.

While speaking to single women especially, the clergyman used his own marriage as a perfect example, saying he always ensures his wife is well taken care of as she is his total responsibility.

[embedded content]

The bishop of the Living Faith Church comes hard on men who depend on their wives for bill payments in the house, emphasing how wrong that kind of relationship is.

The pastor also added that marrying who does not show any kind of financial responsibility is the most unsafe thing to do.

Bishop Abioye said: ”Any man who doesn’t show commitment financially is not safe for you to marry.”

The pastor said such marriage will only lead to a situation where only the woman will be the one pay for everything which will take a very big toll on the woman.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, advised young single ladies on a major thing to do when they are thinking of settling down.

Pastor Adeboye advised young single ladies to avoid jobless men. He warned them not marry a man who is unemployed.

Adeboye gave the advice during the May Special Prayer and Thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 6, at the RCCG Throne of Grace, National headquarters in Ebute Metta area of Lagos state.

[embedded content]

