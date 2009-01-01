Home | News | General | LIVE: Nigeria vs Burundi

Nigeria's Super Eagles battle Burundi for their first three points at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship in Alexandria in a few moments.

The three time African champions are staging their return to the championship for the first time since 2013 and it is imperative they get their quest to win the title on a bright start.

Coach Gernot Rohr's men are one of the favourites to win the tournament, though, they are not the best team ranked in Africa.

The team boast of top players plying their trade in Europe with just Ikechukwu Ezenwa, being the only Nigeria Professional Football league player in the squad.

Burundi on their other hand are making their debut in the championship and they will want to announce their arrival upsetting the Eagles at the end of the match.

They finished second on Group C table with 10 points - four shy of Mali and two better than Aubameyang's Gabon during the qualification process.

The team also finished as one of the top scoring side on their way to Egypt 2019, but will face a tough task in their game against the Eagles this evening.

Meanwhile, here are possible line-ups from the two sides are of the team:

Nigeria's starting XI

Daniel Akpeyi, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa

Starting XI for Burundi

Jonathan Nahimana, Christophe Nduwarugira, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Omar Ngandu, Karim-Abdul Nizigiyimana, Gael Bigirimana, Pierre Kwizera, Cedric Amissi, Selemani Ndikumana, Fiston Abdul Razak, Saido Berahino

Venue: Alexandria Stadium

Time: 6pm

Referee: Bernard Camille (Seychelles)

