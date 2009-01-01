Fans blast troll who dragged Alex Ekubo over indecent exposure
Nollywood celebrity Alex Ekubo was recently called out by a troll who accused him of indecent exposure. This happened after he posted a half-clad picture of himself. According to the individual who called him out, Alex was not committing a grave spiritual injustice by exposing his body for everyone to see.
The troll whose name on Instagram is ofoijefrancischibuike went on to say that there was no way Alex could attract decent women to himself with his seemingly 'indecent' appearance.
Furthermore, the fan urged Alex to cover up and dress more appropriately. This comment got the attention of Alex Ekubo who responded promptly to the words of the troll.
Alex's response was sarcastic and hilarious in a spiritual way. Many Nigerians have also called out the troll for making an insensitive statement.
See the dialogue between the troll and Alex Ekubo.
Between Alex Ekubo and troll who accused him of indecent exposure
Read the reactions of other Nigerians:
im_reemy_: "@alexxekubo deputy vice Jesus.. This one weak me."
onome_success: "@alexxekubo hahaha I will need the WhatsApp number too cause there's alot of questions I want to channel to God through him."
oluwasola_2710: "@ofoijefrancischibuike pastor you are too serious...this is IG not pulpit"
best.smart: "@ofoijefrancischibuike is it pot belly and white on white like all those alaba men that will win."
racheal_makinde: "@ofoijefrancischibuike how much will it cost u to mind ur business, deputy Jesus."
At the beginning of the year, Alex Ekubo wrote an important letter to Nigerians. He urged youths to learn to be happy, to mind their business and to stop being judgmental about others.
