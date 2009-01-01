Home | News | General | Lagos Airport agog as Gbajabiamila arrives; APC members give speaker rousing reception

- APC members in Lagos gave Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila a rousing welcome as the latter arrived in the state on Saturday, June 22

- Among the APC members who received the speaker at the airport were fellow lawmakers from Lagos

- The welcome party described the speaker as eloquent, dedicated, broad minded and a loyal party member who supported his predecessors

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, June 22, received a rousing reception at the Lagos Airport, as joyous members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathered to welcome him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila arrived the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in a Nigeria Air Force aircraft with registration number 5N-FGN at 2:50pm.

Legit.ng gathers that the speaker, who is representing Surulere Constituency 1 at the Federal House of Representatives, was welcomed by fellow lawmakers from Lagos state and others, amidst jubilation by party members.

Among the lawmakers around were Jide Jimoh, Lagos Mainland; Olufemi Adebanjo, Alimosho; Rotimi Agunsoye, Kosofe and Babajide Obanikoro, Eti-Osa.

Also on ground to receive him were Alhaji Tunde Balogun, chairman, APC, Lagos state and Joe Igbokwe, publicity secretary, APC, Lagos state.

Addressing newsmen, Balogun described Gbajabiamila as a detribalised Nigerian who had contributed immensely to the nation’s law making processes.

Balogun said: “We are celebrating him today not because he is a Lagosian, but because he has distinguished himself in the National Assembly.

“He is eloquent, dedicated, broad minded and a loyal party member who supported his predecessors, Aminu Tambuwal and Yakubu Dogara, to perform their duties effectively.

“That is why majority of the people who supported his aspirations were not even from the south-west because they knew him as a detribalised Nigerian."

He expressed optimism that Gbajabiamila’s leadership of the Ninth Assembly would ensure harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature for the betterment of Nigerians.

“The lawmakers are to work with the executive arm to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians and we are expecting robust legislation to achieve that objective,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the campaign team of the newly elected speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, paid a visit to the immediate past head of the lower chamber, Yakubu Dogara.

The visit of the team to some of the top leaders in the country was aimed at helping Gbajabiamila fortify the seat, ahead of the next four years.

