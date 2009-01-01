Senate presidency: I withdrew in obedience to party, says Sen Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu says, he did not step down with his quest for the position of Senate President but withdrew in obedience to party directives and for peace to reign.

Sen. Kalu who was addressing faithful, friends and relations who thronged his Igbere country home in Bende LGA of the state on the occasion of victory/thank you party said he couldn’t have disobeyed President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Working Committee, NWC

According to the All Progressive Alliance, APC Senator, “I won, APC won, President Buhari won, and Adams Oshiomole won”, adding, “I could have won the Senate Presidency, but will not work in peace with the party.”

He stressed that the future of the country is stronger with President Buhari and “is going to be better with him”.



Sen. Kalu used the opportunity to advise South Easterners to register for political purposes, noting “we are the salt of the nation and have the strength to turn the tide. We only need to come together”.

“We can face challenges today and tomorrow but must not leave our tomorrow in the hands of others,” Kalu warned.

He described himself as not a senator of Abia North but of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, assuring his constituents that he will come back to thank them through town hall meetings.

