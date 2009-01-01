Home | News | General | AFCON 2019: `Go get them,’ Buhari tells Super Eagles
AFCON 2019: `Go get them,' Buhari tells Super Eagles



President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to play every match for the honour of their motherland as they file out in their first match against Burundi in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019), holding in Egypt.

The President, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, urged the Eagles to lift the flag of Nigeria high, and reinforce the reputation of the country as a football powerhouse on the continent.

He said: “I will be watching, just as millions of Nigerians would also do.

“You have our solid support, and we will cheer you to victory,”he said.

He added: “Nigerians are known for their unconquerable spirit. Show this in the group stages, and even beyond. Nothing but lifting of the diadem is good enough for our country,”he stated.

He also enjoined the Super Eagles to be mindful of fair play, and sportsman like conduct, as they strive to return home with the AFCON trophy.


