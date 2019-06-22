Home | News | General | President Buhari watches Super Eagles' win against Burundi in AFCON 2019 (photo)

- Nigeria vs Burundi AFCON clash ended up in favour of the Super Eagles

- Odion Ighalo scored the only goal that separated both sides at the end of the meeting

- President Buhari however cheered the national team to victory at the state house

Nigeria's Super Eagles got their 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign off to winning star after beating Budundi 1-0 at the Alexendria Stadium on Saturday, June 22.

It took second half substitute Odion Ighalo just four minutes after coming on to break the deadlock for the three time African champions.

The 77th minute lone strike was enough to secure maximum points for coach Gernot Rohr's side as they prepare for a tough encounter against Guinea in their second group game.

However, pictures of president Muhammadu Buhari surfaced on social media as he was cheering the national team to victory at the state house in Abuja.

The picture was posted by the president's personal assistant on social media matters Bashir Ahmad while the match was ongoing.

And the captioned that accompanied the posts said: "President @MBuhari watching Super Eagles’ first match in the 2019 African Cup of Nations #AFCON. #NGA."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Odion Ighalo's 77th minute strike was all the Super Eagles needed to secure their first victory at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The China based striker started on the bench for Nigeria while Onuachu Paul was favoured in the starting line up.

Nigeria battle Guinea in their next group meeting and they will hope to maintain their winning status as the competition progresses.

