Madagascar hold Guinea in tough AFCON encounter to stay behind Super Eagles

- Guinea vs Madagascar's 2019 African Cup of Nations tie ended 2-2 on Saturday, June 22

- Madagascar came from a goal down to force Guinea into a draw in this tough match

- They are both behind Super Eagles of Nigeria who beat Burundi 1-0 in their own game

Madagascar were forced to a 2-2 draw by Guinea in second Group B game at the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations on Saturday, June 22.

Guinea started the match impressively with the duo of Ibrahim Cisse and Simon Falette combining well in the midfield.

They got their first chance to score in the 5th minute when Mohamed Camara located Sony Kaba with a long pass, but the striker was unable to beat goalkeeper Melvin Adrien.

Sony Kaba however scored the first goal for Guinea in the 34th minute of play and it was Amadou Diawara who assisted him.

Madagascar restored parity in the 49th minute through Ibrahim Amada who was assisted by Carolus.

They went ahead six minutes later through Carolus Andriamahitsinoro and Pascal Razakanantenama was the provider of the assist.

Guinea leveled up again in the 66th minute via a penalty which was scored by Francois Kamano as the match ended 2-2.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, June 22, began their campaign at the 2019 African Nations Cup with a 1-0 win over Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.

It was a tough game for the Super Eagles as they labored so well before they could get the winning goal in the second half

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu had the first chance when he sent a header towards goal, but Burundi goalie Jonathan Nahimana was there to comfortably save it.

