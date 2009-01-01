Home | News | General | Intrigues as Tinubu gets major backing to succeed Buhari as president in 2023

- Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former works minister, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

- The former minister, who recently dumped the PDP, said Tinubu has paid his dues and his fate should be decided by Nigerians

- Ogunlewe said nothing in life is static, and that he’s now on the same page with Tinubu and has no regrets about it

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, says a former minister of works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.

The former minister, who had previously never been on the same page with Tinubu politically, made his new position public in a chat with The Sun.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Assembly saga: Stop parading yourself as speaker - Court warns Damina

Legit.ng notes that Ogunlewe, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that nothing is static.

He said: “I have been reading and watching a lot of comments about it. I believe 2023 should be thrown open. Nobody should be shut out.

“There is nothing wrong about south-west showing interest. We are talking about democracy. To shut out some people or group is undemocratic. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest.

“What is the noise about Tinubu all about? Is Tinubu not qualified to contest? I will support Tinubu if he wants to contest. Tinubu has paid his dues. If Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest, and let Nigerians decide his fate.

“Tinubu is a dogged fighter. He has triumphed over many challenges. He has seen it all. He can do it if given the chance.

“Nothing in life is static. Tinubu is from the south-west, and anything for the progress of south-west, I’m for it. If the 2023 project is for south-west interests, then I’m now on the same page with Tinubu, and I have no apology for it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that Mutiu Kunle Okunola, a former organizing secretary of the PDP in Lagos, said that he defected to the APC to throw his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the latter’s alleged move to become Nigeria's president come 2023.

Okunola who officially joined the APC on Wednesday, June 19, boasted that the PDP has no future in the state, adding that Lagos is now owned by one party.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

God Has a Message He Wants Me to Deliver to Nigerians in 2023 - Nigeria Street Gist - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...