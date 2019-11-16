Home | News | General | Kogi guber: Tenants don’t dislodge landlords, Bello tells Ogah

- A foremost aspirant on the platform of the Kogi APC, Professor Seidu Ogah Mohammed, recently expressed confidence of winning the party's ticket

- Professor Mohammed says he is ready to face any type of primary election conducted by the party, vowing to dislodge Governor Yahaya Bello

- The governor has responded to the comments by the professor, dismissing them as hallucination

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has advised an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, Professor Seidu Ogah Mohammed to banish from his thoughts the hope of ever clinching the party’s ticket.

Mohammed, who is the newest entrant into the race for the governorship of Kogi state, advocated the use of direct mode of primary election to pick the party’s standard bearer for the November 16 poll, boasting that he would defeat the incumbent governor in a free and fair contest.

But in a press statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday, June 22, Governor Bello’s spokesman, Mr. Onogwu Mohammed dismissed the claims by the professor as a day-dream by a political neophyte, adding that he will be trounced and humiliated during the party’s primary election billed for August.

Part of the statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a day-dreamer whose new past time is to make fantastic claims to having some bogus political clout within our great party.

“But we dare say that there is no issue about who will fly the flag of the APC for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state as stakeholders within the party are unanimous that Governor Yahaya is the only credible and popular candidate that can give the party victory at the November 16 governorship election in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Seidu Mohammed and his imaginary supporters should be aware that members of the APC in Kogi are politically sophisticated and would ignore the empty grandstanding of a political lightweight who has no record of winning any election in his life—not even a councillorship election.”

According to Onogwu , APC members in the state and indeed the electorate will repeat what they did for Governor Bello at the recently concluded general elections, by humiliating the governor’s political enemies at the polls.

He reminded governorship aspirants both within the APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the people of Kogi state have now established a progressive credential and would never go back on their resolve to return Governor Bello to office for another term of four years.

“Even when incumbents in other states became paranoid following reports that PDP was going to pull some electoral surprise in the run up to the last general election, the people of Kogi state dared to be different.

“They cast their lot with Governor Yahaya Bello and no amount of hallucination or cajoling can change their resolve. Bello will win the November 16, 2019 election with a landslide,” he added.

He advised Professor Seidu Mohammed to quietly withdraw from the governorship race and proceed to enjoy his life in retirement after his tenure of office as the director-general of National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Meanwhile, Kogi students in various higher institutions in the state and across the federation, have pledged to support the second term bid of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The joint leaderships of the students' associations made the pledge at a joint press conference on Thursday, May 30 at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The students' associations include: Kogi state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Igala Students Association (ISA), National Association of Ebira Students (NAES), and the National Association of Okun Students (NAOS) among others.

