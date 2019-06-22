Home | News | General | Why Nigerians should stop portraying all Fulani as bad people - Oba of Lagos

- The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Akinolu, insists that not all Fulani people can be termed as bad

- The monarch says the attitudes of few bad eggs should not be rubbed on the whole Fulani tribe

- The Oba of Lagos urges federal lawmakers to work in harmony with President Muhammadu Buhari for the general well-being of Nigerians

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Akinolu, has called on Nigerians to desist from characterising all the Fulani people in the country as bad.

Speaking in his palace on Saturday, June 22, the traditional ruler said the attitudes of few bad eggs should not be rubbed on the whole tribe, Daily Trust reports.

READ ALSO: 2023: Former minister backs Tinubu to succeed Buhari as president

Akiolu made the statement during a reception for the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila which held at his palace.

“It is not all Fulani that are bad. It is only few. But I know in Lagos, we are security-conscious,” Akiolu said when speaking on the state of security in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The monarch, who also spoke on a wide range of issues in the country, urged the federal lawmakers to work in harmony with President Muhammadu Buhari for the general well-being of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the emir of Tsafe, Muhammad Bawa has disclosed that 18 persons were killed by gunmen in some communities in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

The monarch made the disclosure on Friday, June 21, while receiving the House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Kabir Mai-Palace, The Cable reports

Legit.ng gathered that Bawa said 18 persons were killed on Thursday evening, June 20, when the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Buhari should put an end to banditry, unrest in Zamfara - Nigerians cry | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...