Home | News | General | Shakeup in oil sector as FG makes another appointment

- The federal government appoints Ahmad Shakur to take over from Mordecai Ladan as the acting director of the DPR

- Shakur is appointed following the expiration of the 4-year tenure of the current director, Mordecai Ladan

- The DPR says Shakur is fit for the new role having 32 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, especially in the regulatory sector

Ahmad Shakur has been appointed by the federal government as the acting director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Shakur was appointed following the expiration of the 4-year tenure of the current director, Mordecai Ladan, The Cable reports.

READ ALSO: 2023: Former minister backs Tinubu to succeed Buhari as president

The appointment which was announced in a statement by the DPR on Friday, June 21, noted that Shakur is, at present, the director corporate services division at the agency.

“Following the expiration of the tenure of Mr Mordecai Ladan as the Director of Petroleum Resources, and in line with the provisions of Circular Ref. No.SGF.50/S.II/C.S/268,” the statement read.

“The former Director has formally handed over the affairs of the Department to the most senior officer Mr Ahmad Rufai Shakur, the Deputy Director and Head, Corporate Services Division in an Acting capacity.

“Embodied with renowned past records in strategic leadership, corporate governance and optimal performance, Shakur is expected to steer the Department to the next level.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The DPR stated that Shakur is fit for the new role having 32 years experience in the oil and gas industry, especially in the regulatory sector.

The statement further explained that the new appointee is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a masters degree in business administration.

It stated that the acting director has held various positions in the DPR from the zonal offices to its headquarters. In 2018 he reportedly served as acting director of the regulator.

Meanwhile, following President Muhammadu Buhari's appointment of Mele Kolo Kyari as the new group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday, June 20, indications have emerged that the association will in no time undergo serious reorganisation.

Vanguard reports that the said reshuffling is aimed to form a new team to move forward the NNPC's vision.

Concerning the perceived reorganisation, a source in the corporation said the new GMD has a well-articulated vision for NNPC, and by extension the nation’s oil and gas industry.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

CEO's Interview: Meet Nigerian Woman Who Quit Banking for Farming | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...