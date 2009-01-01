Home | News | General | Odion Ighalo scores as Nigeria beat Burundi in first AFCON 2019 encounter

- Nigeria vs Burundi's AFCON 2019 encounter ended 1-0 in favor of the Super Eagles

- Odion Ighalo scored the winner for Nigeria as they began their AFCON campaign on a winning note

- Super Eagles will face Guinea and Madagascar in their next two games at the 2019 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, June 22, began their campaign at the 2019 African Nations Cup with a 1-0 win over Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.

It was a tough game for the Super Eagles as they labored so well before they could get the winning goal in the second half

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu had the first chance when he sent a header towards goal, but Burundi goalie Jonathan Nahimana was there to comfortably save it.

Nigerian star Oghenekaro Etebo directed the ball behind the defense, but his effort was intercepted by Omar Moussa in the 17th minute.

Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze launched a close range shot after connecting with Shehu Abdullahi's pass from the right flank but his shot was deflected by Cedric Amissi.

Chukwueze tried dribbling his way into Burundi's defence line before firing the shot which was blocked by the defenders.

Gernot Rohr later decided to substitute Mikel Obi for Ahmed Musa in which Alex Iwobi then had chance to operate in the midfield.

Nigeria scored their goal in the 77th minute through Odion Ighalo who was assisted by defender Ola Aina as Super Eagles won 1-0.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Gernot Rohr who is the handler of the Super Eagles of Nigeria made it clear that his players are ready to face Burundi in their first game at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

After missing the last two editions of the Nations Cup, Nigeria make a return to the championship which they last won in 2013 under late Stephen Keshi.

