Why Nigeria’s future is brighter under Buhari - Senator Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, representing Abia north senatorial district, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope, saying that he foresees a brighter future for the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu gave the advice on Saturday, June 22, during a ceremony he organised in his Camp Neya country home in Igbere, Bende local government area of the state, to thank his people for electing him, The News Agency of Nigeria NAN.

He said: "Nigeria has a brighter future under President Buhari. I see darkness giving way to ligh.”

He said that Nigeria must remain united, adding that the citizenry should strive toward achieving greater national cohesion.

“Nigeria is one and, in spite of our diversity, we must strive to remain one united nation,” he said.

Kalu, who aspired for the Deputy Senate President, said that he stepped down at the last minute out of respect for the party’s zoning arrangement.

He said: “I have to respect the party’s decision on the zoning of principal offices at the National Assembly because the supremacy of the party must be respected.

“I stepped down because I cannot disobey the president and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu further urged Ndigbo to come together and reposition themselves to become relevant in the nation’s mainstream politics.

According to him, Ndigbo must be part of the decision-making process in Nigeria and should not leave their fate in the hands of other Nigerians.

He described Ndigbo as the most travelled Nigerians with investment in every nook and cranny of the country.

He berated the South-East for not voting massively for APC in 2019, saying that the zone should not expect anything from the APC-led administration.

He said: “Our people did not support APC. We did not vote for the president and that is what we are paying for.

“We are not entitled to anything when we did not vote for APC so we cannot ask for the Senate President or Deputy President.

The former Abia governor promised to provide effective representation to his constituency, the state and Nigeria.

“I am not only a senator for Abia north, I am a senator for Abia and Federal Republic of Nigeria because I was elected to make good laws for the whole Nigeria,” he said.

He said that he would strive to attract the dividend of democracy to his people, adding that he would open a constituency office in the five local governments in the senatorial district.

He said that a legal practitioner would be attached to each office to provide free legal services to the constituents.

Kalu thanked his constituents, especially the traditional rulers, clergymen and community leaders, for their support and prayer for his victory at the poll.

