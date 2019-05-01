Home | News | General | ‘3-month-old baby is youngest survivor of sexual abuse out of 4,514’

By Onozure Dania

Foremost sexual assault referral centre, Mirabel Centre, has said that out of the 4,514, victims of sexual abuse it supported between 2013 and 2016, the youngest survivor is a three-month-old baby, while the oldest is an 80-year-old grandmother.



The Centre Manager of Mirabel Centre, Mrs Juliet Olumuyiwa-Rufai made the revelation during the launch of advocacy against predators on campus, organised by INANNA Women Empowerment Foundation (IWEF), with the theme: Big Sister Hotline: Stop Sexual Predators on Campus.

She also lamented the dearth of data on sexual abuse in Nigeria, adding that a number of cases of sexual abuse being reported daily are quite alarming.

Olumuyiwa-Rufai, in her keynote address, said no victim of sexual abuse should be blamed.

She said: “Incidences of sexual abuse can be reduced through education and providing the right information to empower the public, acquiring some self-defence skills and ensuring a functional system that supports equality, justice, and security.



‘’To avoid falling prey to attacks of sexual abuse, one should set necessary boundaries such as avoiding individuals who may be addicted to pornography, those who lie about everything, those who appear to be very accommodating, manipulators, hostile people and those who feel entitled to others leaving them with a feeling of guilt for saying no to them.’’

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Citizens Mediation Centre, Mrs. Omotola Rotimi, said sexual harassment behaviour is characterized by the making of unwelcome and inappropriate sexual remarks or physical advances.

Continuing, she said no one deserves to be sexually harassed, adding that everyone has the right to go to school and live in an environment free of harassment.

